Financial security for you and your family from Yelo Bank

Life is full of unexpected events. While making big plans, it’s essential to be prepared for potential risks. Yelo Bank’s Credit Life Insurance offers additional financial security to loan customers, ensuring peace of mind for both them and their families.



This insurance service covers any remaining loan balance in cases of death, illness, or permanent disability due to an accident. With this safeguard in place, your loved ones are protected from unexpected financial burdens.



You can apply for Credit Life Insurance when taking out a loan online via the Yelo mobile app or at any Yelo Bank branch.



For more information, contact the 981 Call Center or apply online: https://bit.ly/kreditle



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!