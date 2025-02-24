Uzbek investors ready to co-op with Afghanistan in oil, gas exploration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Uzbek investors show interest in the exploration and extraction of oil and gas in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting with a high-ranking delegation from Afghanistan, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

The meeting was all about opening new doors for trade and transit relations between the two countries while also exploring the golden opportunity for Uzbek investment in Afghanistan. It was noted that the Uzbek side is all set to roll up their sleeves and get down to brass tacks by establishing a joint commercial zone at the border, aiming to boost bilateral trade relations and make the most of this golden opportunity.

This commercial zone will feature processing factories for pine nuts and cotton, packaging and logistics centers, and manufacturing units for various food products, providing a boost to both economies.

Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev also highlighted the potential investment in Afghanistan's industrial sector, including the establishment of a cement factory in Samangan province. Additionally, he noted significant progress in the exploration of the Toti Maidan gas field, with extraction operations set to begin soon.

In response, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan welcomed the Uzbek proposals and assured full cooperation in these areas, marking a step forward in the strengthening of bilateral economic ties.