Prime Minister of Pakistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has visited the Victory Park in Baku during a state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up there for the high-ranking guest.

The prime minister laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument in the park.

Then the distinguished guest was given detailed information about the Victory Park, which was created to perpetuate the dear memory of martyrs and perpetuate the incomparable heroism of the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War and the great historic victory they achieved.

Sharif was also informed that at the entrance of the park with an area of ​​10 hectares, a 44-meter-high, 22-meter-wide, and 44-pillared Victory Arch was built as a symbol of the Second Karabakh War.

The inauguration of the park was held on November 8, 2024, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

