Kazakhstan resumes work of commission monitoring National Fund expenditures

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. The Commission for Monitoring the Use of Funds from the National Fund has resumed its work in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Initially, since its establishment in 2014, the commission operated under the auspices of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Since 2020, its working body has been the Supreme Audit Chamber.

Currently, in accordance with the instructions of the President, the activities of the Commission are being resumed in an updated format with a new composition. After a long break, a meeting was held on February 21 of this year at the Supreme Audit Chamber, chaired by Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Presidential Administration, National Bank, General Prosecutor's Office, Anti-Corruption Agency, Financial Monitoring Agency, National Security Committee, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of National Economy, deputies of the Majilis and Senate of Parliament, and others.

During the meeting, the head of the Commission, Smailov, noted that the approaches to monitoring the legality and effectiveness of the use of National Fund resources will be updated.

"We need to restart the work of the Commission. We must qualitatively consolidate interdepartmental competencies and clearly define the areas of responsibility for controlling the effective and targeted use of the National Fund’s resources," said Alikhan Smailov.

He added that public attention to the rational use of fund resources is growing, partly due to the launch of the presidential program "National Fund – for the Children."

"The transfers from the National Fund must ensure economic returns. These funds cannot be spent on insignificant purposes. This is the task set by President Tokayev," emphasized the Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber.

According to him, the tasks for the upcoming period will be: Conducting an audit of funds allocated from the National Fund to support the economy under favorable conditions; Developing proposals for redistributing National Fund resources to more priority areas or returning them.



During the meeting, participants discussed updating the composition of the Commission, regulating its activities in the new format, improving the quality of conclusions made, and more.

The Commission for Monitoring the Use of Funds from the National Fund of Kazakhstan is an advisory body. It was established by the President of Kazakhstan's Decree in 2014.

