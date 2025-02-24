Kazakhstan tightens reins on domestic egg market via price control legwork

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, together with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture, has taken measures to stabilize egg prices, Trend reports.



The Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Union of Poultry Farmers, the Industry Association of Egg Producers, and the Union of Retail Chains, has signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document aims to regulate prices and increase social responsibility in business.

As part of the agreement, the Union of Poultry Farmers and the Association of Egg Producers have committed to controlling wholesale prices for eggs both at poultry farm warehouses and in branded stores.

The Union of Retail Chains, in turn, guarantees compliance with the maximum retail markup in accordance with the law, as well as the elimination of the practice of charging fees for selling eggs.

The Ministry of Agriculture is considering the possibility of restricting the import of food eggs to support domestic producers. Additionally, together with the Ministry of Trade and Integration, they will strengthen control over the import of illegal products and their removal from circulation.

Hence, to keep everything above board, the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan will be keeping a close eye on prices and making sure that the promises laid out in the memorandum are being met.

Previously, in January, inflation accelerated in 14 regions of Kazakhstan. Food prices in the first month of the year increased by 5.8 percent year on year (compared to 5.5 percent in December 2024). The highest price growth for goods in this category was in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region (7.9 percent), while the lowest was in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region (3.3 percent).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel