...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 24

Iran Materials 24 February 2025 11:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 24

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 24, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased compared to February 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,602 rials, and one euro is 574,425 rials, while on February 23, one euro was 595,781 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 24

Rial on February 23

1 US dollar

USD

574,425

569,602

1 British pound

GBP

725,708

719,641

1 Swiss franc

CHF

639,830

634,414

1 Swedish króna

SEK

53,938

53,492

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,539

51,107

1 Danish krone

DKK

80,565

79,899

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,632

6,578

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,413

155,099

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,861,661

1,844,575

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,534

203,809

100 Japanese yens

JPY

384,814

381,563

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,930

73,310

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,493,158

1,479,485

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

403,803

400,407

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,749

326,993

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,298

31,050

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,767

15,649

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,491

6,439

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,809

156,484

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,837

43,471

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,701

362,007

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,180

151,894

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,527,726

1,514,899

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

429,834

426,282

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,962

468,100

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,427

19,246

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

414,330

410,937

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,390

116,405

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,230

78,565

100 Thai baht

THB

1,710,259

1,697,953

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

129,997

128,907

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

400,317

397,043

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

810,190

803,388

1 euro

EUR

600,654

595,781

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

114,283

112,704

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,793

203,074

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,154

34,931

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,773

7,702

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,393

173,924

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,897

335,060

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

992,527

984,187

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,484

52,233

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,121

162,733

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,070

8,994

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 728,786 rials and $1 costs 696,962 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.flı

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 708,935 rials, and the price of $1 totals 677,978 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 972,000–975,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more