Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 24, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased compared to February 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,602 rials, and one euro is 574,425 rials, while on February 23, one euro was 595,781 rials.

Currency Rial on February 24 Rial on February 23 1 US dollar USD 574,425 569,602 1 British pound GBP 725,708 719,641 1 Swiss franc CHF 639,830 634,414 1 Swedish króna SEK 53,938 53,492 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,539 51,107 1 Danish krone DKK 80,565 79,899 1 Indian rupee INR 6,632 6,578 1 UAE dirham AED 156,413 155,099 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,861,661 1,844,575 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,534 203,809 100 Japanese yens JPY 384,814 381,563 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,930 73,310 1 Omani rial OMR 1,493,158 1,479,485 1 Canadian dollar CAD 403,803 400,407 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 329,749 326,993 1 South African rand ZAR 31,298 31,050 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,767 15,649 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,491 6,439 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,809 156,484 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,837 43,471 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,701 362,007 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,180 151,894 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,527,726 1,514,899 1 Singapore dollar SGD 429,834 426,282 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,962 468,100 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,427 19,246 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 414,330 410,937 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,390 116,405 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,230 78,565 100 Thai baht THB 1,710,259 1,697,953 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 129,997 128,907 1,000 South Korean won KRW 400,317 397,043 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 810,190 803,388 1 euro EUR 600,654 595,781 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 114,283 112,704 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,793 203,074 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,154 34,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,773 7,702 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,393 173,924 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,897 335,060 100 Philippine pesos PHP 992,527 984,187 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,484 52,233 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,121 162,733 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,070 8,994

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 728,786 rials and $1 costs 696,962 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 708,935 rials, and the price of $1 totals 677,978 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials, while one euro is about 972,000–975,000 rials.

