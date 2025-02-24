Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for Pakistani PM (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. An official welcome ceremony was held for Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Pakistani Prime Minister in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Pakistani Prime Minister.

The national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to the accompaniment of a military march.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif posed for official photographs.