ASCO’s Khojaly vessel delivers major cargo to Mexico’s Santa Rosalia Port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The Khojaly vessel, a Handysize-class dry bulk carrier operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has successfully delivered 30,000 tons of sulfur cargo from the Port of Long Beach in California, USA, to the Port of Santa Rosalia in Mexico, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to the company, after unloading the cargo at the port, ballast water was added to the ship, and it set course for Portland, USA, to pick up its next shipment.

To note, launched in May of 2024, the vessel "Khojaly" was purchased within the framework of the Strategic Program of Azerbaijan's shipping development to expand the geography of national shipping outside the Caspian Sea and increase the potential of cargo transportation in international basins.

The Khojaly vessel has a cargo-carrying capacity of 38,593 tons. This is about 8 times higher than the cargo-carrying capacity of existing ASCO dry cargo ships. The ship is 180 meters long, 30 meters wide, 15 meters high, and has a draft of 10.47 meters. Due to its maximum cargo capacity, the ship can enter many harbors around the world.

