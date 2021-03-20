Iran's private sec. willing to coop. with Slovenian companies

The Iranian ambassador to Slovenia said the Iranian private sector is inclined to cooperate with Slovenian companies, announcing his readiness to facilitate the process, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iran to Slovenia, Kazem Shafei, met with the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Slovenia this week.

During the meeting, the capacities of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries were examined.

The latest state of trade and economic relations between the two countries as well as ways to develop, maintain and strengthen economic and trade relations between Iran and Slovenia were also explored.

The Iranian envoy referred to the increase in trade between the two countries in recent years.

He said, "Increasing US sanctions against Iran and creating obstacles to banking and monetary cooperation, as well as the global spread of the coronavirus, has reduced the volume of trade between the two countries over the past two years."

The Slovenian official said, "We know that trade relations between the two countries have been damaged by sanctions against Iran and the spread of the coronavirus."

She noted that 80 percent of Slovenia's products are exported, adding that agricultural and pharmaceutical products should not be subject to sanctions.

"We are trying to have a more serious presence in the Iranian market," she added.

She stressed the need for more cooperation and interaction with Iran.