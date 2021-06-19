Araghchi, Grossi discuss JCPOA developments

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi reviewed the JCPOA latest developments, Iranian envoy said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Deputy minister Araghchi and @rafaelmgrossi discussed today the latest developments around the JCPOA negotiations and possible assistance of the @iaeaorg in this process," Iran’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in his Twitter account.

"They also reviewed mutual interactions and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA," he added.

Earlier, in a letter to IAEA, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that Iran has so far done its best with regard to its cooperation with the IAEA in content-based method by presenting elaborations and necessary responses.

Tehran welcomes the IAEA readiness for maintaining active interaction with Iran aiming to solve some safeguard issues with no delay, the letter reads.