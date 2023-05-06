Iran oil exports doubled since August 2021: Official

Iran’s oil exports has doubled compared to figures reported when President Ebrahim Raisi's government took office in August 2021, according to a senior official in the country's Oil Ministry, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohsen Khojastemehr, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), made the remarks on Saturday while touring oil export facilities Iran's Persian Gulf Island of Kharg.

Khojastemehr said that all the facilities and logistics at Kharg have been repaired and modernized to help increase Iran's oil exports.

He elaborated on measures taken to expand Iran's oil terminals, including among others upgrading fire extinguishing systems, fundamental overhaul of storage tanks and installation of a new storage facility with a capacity of 4 million barrels in Kharg and another one in Jask with 10 million barrels.