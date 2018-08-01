Iran, China sign deal to boost standards cooperation

Tehran, Iran, August 1

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran and China National Institute of Standardization signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their bilateral cooperation.

During a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, senior officials from Iran and China’s standards organizations inked an agreement to promote technical standards cooperation, IRIB news agency reported on August 1.

The two sides further explored ways to strengthen their scientific and effective standards mechanism.

Soudabeh Yahyazadeh, a senior official with Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran, said the agreement focuses on cooperation in the sectors of renewable energy, rail links, fuel efficiency, and urban transportation.

She added the deal came upon an order by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Both sides stressed that the move could help facilitate bilateral trade and strategic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

