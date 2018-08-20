China awarded contract to fish in Iran’s southern waters – PMO official

By Ali Mohammadi – Trend:
Iran has awarded a contract to Chinese vessels to fish in the country’s southern waters, the deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran said.
"China has signed a long-term contract with PMO to fish at a depth of 200 meters in Iranian waters," Mohammad Ali Hassanzadeh said, Mehr news agency reported.
The remarks came after a member of the Supreme Council of Provinces in Iran said recently that overfishing by Chinese ships in waters off the southern Iranian coasts in the Persian Gulf has put seafood resources at risk there.
"Excessive fishing by huge and industrial Chinese ships (in the Persian Gulf) is endangering species of aquatic animals," Kianoush Jahanbakhsh said on August 10.
