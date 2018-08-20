China awarded contract to fish in Iran’s southern waters – PMO official

20 August 2018 18:05 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Ali Mohammadi – Trend:

Iran has awarded a contract to Chinese vessels to fish in the country’s southern waters, the deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran said.

"China has signed a long-term contract with PMO to fish at a depth of 200 meters in Iranian waters," Mohammad Ali Hassanzadeh said, Mehr news agency reported.

However, Shapour Kakoolaki, an official with Iran Fisheries Organization, rejected the remark by Hassanzadeh on Saturday, stressing, "No contract has been signed".
Chinese vessels have been hired by Iran and are fishing for the country’s market, he added.

The remarks came after a member of the Supreme Council of Provinces in Iran said recently that overfishing by Chinese ships in waters off the southern Iranian coasts in the Persian Gulf has put seafood resources at risk there.

"Excessive fishing by huge and industrial Chinese ships (in the Persian Gulf) is endangering species of aquatic animals," Kianoush Jahanbakhsh said on August 10.

"What I say is what Iranian fishermen, locals and eyewitnesses (in Hormozgan province) say".
He noted that this has affected local fishermen’s livelihoods.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China says will keep providing aid to Pacific for sustainable development
Economy news 15:53
Oil prices slip on concerns over slowing economic growth
Oil&Gas 09:48
India seeking to buy cheap gas from Iran: official
Oil&Gas 09:34
Iranian leader appoints new Air Force commander
Politics 19 August 22:25
Suicide attempts soaring in Iran – deputy minister
Iran 19 August 15:37
Iran Easing Entry Rules: Tourists Will Skip Passport Border Stamps
Politics 19 August 13:41
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 250M manats
Economy news 18:35
UN helping Turkmenistan to develop agriculture in arid regions
Economy news 18:17
Azerbaijan names priority areas for establishment of joint ventures with UAE (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:58
Iran exports to US grow by over 280%
Business 17:55
Russian company starts exporting Essentuki mineral water to Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:55
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 20
Business 17:44
Azerbaijan and Belarus have strong potential to expand joint production - expert
Commentary 17:43
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 21
Economy news 17:05
Iran officially ditches US dollar in trade
Business 16:49