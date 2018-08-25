Rouhani calls on Iranians to stand up to enemies’ plots

Tehran, Iran, August 25

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on the Iranian nation to stand up against enemies’ plots and help overcome economic problems through unity.

“It is incumbent upon all of us to resist against enemies’ plots and overcome the problems through unity,” Rouhani said on Saturday in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported on August 25.

Stressing that the government is fully aware of people’s hardship and sufferings following new US sanctions against the country, he said, “We will make sure to take all measures to relieve people’s pains”.

We have no doubt the Iranian nations will be the winner at the end of the day, the president said.

The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran last month, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news