Iran to increase pensions of public employees

Iran to increase pensions of retired employees of Social Security Organization and public organizations by 39 percent to 42 million rial (about$1,000), said the head of Tehran's Social Security Retirees Association.

"The salary adjustment rules would be issued after Nowruz Holliday and the second phase of increasing pensions would be implemented to remove discrimination in salaries of public employees," said Ali Dehghan Kia, Trend reports citing YJC.

"The first phase of increasing pensions was in last Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) that increased salaries of retired employees with 30-year work experience to 28 million rials (about$660) that would increase in the second phase by 39 percent to 42 million rial (about$1,000)," he noted.

The new regulations would be issued at the end of the week and would be implemented from April 9.