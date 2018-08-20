Azerbaijan and Belarus have strong potential to expand joint production - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus have a strong potential for expanding economic cooperation in the production sector, Belarusian expert Yuri Shevtsov told Trend, noting that Azerbaijan is one of the most reliable economic partners of Belarus in the region.

In particular, the expert touched upon the cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor Works, which are expected to sign an agreement on expanding the production of “Belarus” tractors in Azerbaijan by the end of 2018.

Shevtsov said the implementation of this serious contract promises financial benefits for the two countries, and will significantly improve the level of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in this important sphere.

"Ganja Automobile Plant is the leader of joint activity in the field of production cooperation, and the largest facility for the assembly of Belarusian tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union. From the point of view of trade relations, Azerbaijan is much more attractive to Belarus than, for example, Armenia, which is a member of the Customs Union, the Eurasian Union and participates in integration processes", Shevtsov said.

"The fact that about 8,000 "Belarus" tractors and over 3,500 units of vehicles of "MAZ" brand have been assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant demonstrates that there is a base good enough for effective cooperation," Shevtsov said.

"In general, the engineering sector is a priority area for expanding bilateral cooperation, and I think that it will be one of the leading areas in the future. At the moment, the parties are working closely in this area, expanding the assembling yards for Belarusian MTZ tractors and MAZ vehicles, which are successfully operated in Azerbaijan", Shevtsov added.

The expert noted that the bilateral cooperation in the areas of production cooperation and services, and in the field of investments is significantly expanding.

"As far as I know, more than 250 enterprises which supply hundreds of commodity items are involved in bilateral trade between our countries. In such a case, more than 40 Azerbaijani companies are dealers and distributors of Belarusian enterprises in Azerbaijan. Such areas as construction, food industry, mechanical engineering, transport, tourism, banking and insurance services are also attractive for local investors," Shevtsov said.

Belarus is also interested in the establishment of joint technological parks with Azerbaijan, as well as in the development of export directions for the supply of industrial products to third countries, he said.

"The cooperation in the field of high technologies is also one of the promising areas, and, as far as I know, the bilateral agreements on cooperation in this sphere have already been concluded. Our countries are interested in implementing joint projects on mutually beneficial terms," the expert said.

"For example, joint activities on the development of nuclear energy, which is explored currently by Azerbaijan, are being considered. Given the extensive experience of Belarus in the field of nuclear research, I would not rule out that cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy can contribute to the implementation of major scientific projects in the medium term", the expert continued.

"Azerbaijan is also building up the experience of cooperation in this direction. All these opportunities give grounds to believe that our countries can work together on cooperative projects in the field of science and high technologies, develop intellectual, scientific, technological and production potential," the expert concluded.

