Georgia has reported 1,759 new coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases and 350 recoveries on October 23, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 24,562. The number of recovered patients reached 9,751.

Five more patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 183.

Currently, 4,408 people are in quarantine, 3,155 persons under medical observation, and 1,848 more at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

