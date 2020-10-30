Georgia reports 1,696 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,696 new coronavirus cases, and 2,906 recoveries on October 30, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 37,263. The number of recovered patients reached 19,810.

12 more patients died of the virus in Georgia in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 285 in the country.

The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 3,070 people are in quarantine, 4,200 persons – under medical observation and 2,324 – at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.