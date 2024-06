BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Spanish national team defeated the Georgian team with a score of 4:1 in the 1/8 finals of the European Football Championship. The meeting took place in Cologne, Trend reports.

EURO 2024

1/8 finals

30 June

23:00. Spain - Georgia - 4:1

Goals: Rodri (39). Fabian Ruiz (51). Nico Williams (75). Dani Olmo (83) - Robin Le Normand (18, own goal)

Referee: Francois Letexier (France).

Cologne Stadium