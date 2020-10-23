WHO reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases across the globe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 41.1 million globally, growing by over 423,000 in the past day, a new record daily rise, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of fatalities grew by more than 6,400, amounting to almost 1.13 million.

As of 16:45 (GMT+4) on October 22, the WHO reported 41,104,946 coronavirus cases and 1,128,325 coronavirus-related deaths. The number of new infections increased by 423,819 in the past day, and 6,424 coronavirus patients died. The previous record high number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded on October 17, when 412,889 people were infected.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by the countries.

The European region reported 192,831 new coronavirus cases. North and South America came second with 128,508 COVID-19 cases. South East Asia is placed third with 68,811 infections.

According to the WHO, the US is the hardest hit by COVID-19, with 8,184,788 cases. Then goes India with 7,706,946 coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil (5,273,954), Russia (1,463,306), Argentina (1,021,397), Spain (1,005,295), Colombia (974,139), France (927,193), Peru (874,118), Mexico (860,714), the UK (789,233) and South Africa (708,359).