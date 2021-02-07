WHO reports over 460,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

More than 460,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 104.95 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 15,400 to exceed 2.29 million.

As of 18:14 Moscow time on February 6, as many as 104,956,439 coronavirus cases and 2,290,488 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 460,906 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 15,407.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 50% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (241,002). Europe goes second (146,569 cases) followed by South East Asia (25,566).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (26,418,016), followed by India (10,814,304), Brazil (9,396,293), Russia (3,951,233), the UK (3,911,577), France (3,241,919), Spain (2,913,425), Italy (2,611,659), Turkey (2,516,889), Germany (2,275,394), Colombia (2,135,412), and Argentina (1,961,635).