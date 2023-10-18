Gulf countries to provide humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Gulf Cooperation Council member countries will allocate funds for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the organization's Secretary General Jassim Mohammed al-Budaiwi said, Trend reports.

It is noted that the organization's Council of Ministers confirmed its determination to strengthen the operation to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

According to him, a decision has been made to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in the amount of $100 million.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".