WHO calls for restore of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza Strip

World Materials 2 December 2023 08:35 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Deliveries of essential supplies to the Gaza Strip must urgently resume, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on his X page, Trend reports.

He stated the need for humanitarian aid supplies at the level that was during the recent truce between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

The WHO chief said supplies of essential supplies to the Gaza Strip must urgently resume and return to be restored at least to levels reached during the recent truce, but much more than that is needed.

