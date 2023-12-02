WHO calls for restore of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Deliveries of essential supplies to the Gaza Strip must urgently resume, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on his X page, Trend reports.

He stated the need for humanitarian aid supplies at the level that was during the recent truce between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

