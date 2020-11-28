France reports 957 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down

As of Friday, 51,914 people have died of coronavirus in France, with 957 new fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, COVID-19-associated hospitalizations continued their week-long decline, the country's health authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

France's hospitals reported 393 deaths, and the remaining 564 fatalities occurred in nursing homes.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 2,196,119. Friday's reported increase was 12,459, against Thursday's 13,563, but above the 5,000 threshold which the government has set for lifting the lockdown on Dec. 15.

Of all those infected, 28,648 patients are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 662. The number of patients in intensive care decreased by 135 to 3,883, maintaining the downward trend for nearly two weeks.