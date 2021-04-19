Israel reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 837,012 in total

Israel 19 April 2021 02:25 (UTC+04:00)
Israel reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 837,012 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 837,012, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose by three to 6,334, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 202 to 196, out of 326 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 828,439 after 475 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 2,239.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.35 million, or 57.4 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel lifted the requirement to wear masks outside and fully reopened its education system.

All students, from kindergarten to the 12th grade, returned to schools, the education ministry said in a statement.

