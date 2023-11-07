IDF can reach anywhere in Middle East thanks to its aviation - chief of General Staff

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel Materials 7 November 2023 14:15 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Israeli Defense Forces can reach anywhere in the Middle East thanks to their own aviation, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said, Trend reports.

In addition, during a visit to the Israeli Air Force's F-35I fighter fleet at the Nevatim Airbase, Halevi said that Israel is carrying out heavy strikes against Hamas forces, including their commanders.

"We are always ready for military operations in other areas. We can get to any point in the Middle East from this airbase," he said.

