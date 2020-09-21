Magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattles southern Philippines

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck Surigao del Sur province in the southern Philippines early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 6:13 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 77 km, about 66 km northeast of Bayabas town on Mindanao island.

The tremor was also felt in Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province and Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental province, the institute added.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will cause no damage, but aftershocks are expected.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."