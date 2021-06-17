India calls for free, open Indo Pacific, supports freedom of navigation: Rajnath Singh

India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo Pacific, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi supports freedom of navigation, overflight, and unimpeded commerce in the international waterways including the South China Sea.

During the virtual address at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), Singh asserted that maritime security challenges are another area of concern to India and it hopes that the Code of Conduct negotiations regarding the South China Sea will lead to outcomes that are in keeping with international law.

"India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws," he said.