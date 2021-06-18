To launch J&J Covid shot in India, Biological E begins talks with govt lab to test vaccine

In a move to launch the US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine in India, pharma company Biological E has begun discussions with the country’s apex vaccine testing laboratory, the Central Drugs Laboratory.

Last week, the officials of Hyderabad-based Biological E — the company contracted by J&J to mass manufacture its one-shot vaccine — met officials at CDL in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli to explain the standard testing procedures for the American vaccine.

“The officials from Biological E, last week, began their discussions with CDL. While they have explained to the laboratory officials the methods they use for quality testing, the CDL officers, in turn, have asked the company to supply the specific list of reagents used for testing,” said a senior government official privy to the development.

“CDL generally asks for demonstrations from the manufacturers to conduct the quality tests. Company officials wanted to understand the expectations from CDL so they could start preparations,” the official added.