Next-gen techs, services to lead IT sector growth: Wipro
IT industry's growth will largely be led by next-generation technologies and services with areas like data, cloud and cybersecurity expected to see huge incremental growth, Wipro CEO Theirry Delaporte said.
Wipro has also closed several acquisitions in the second half of FY21 across key markets like the US and Europe, which has helped the Bengaluru-based company strengthen its local presence and service offerings, he said in his note in the company's FY2020-21 annual report.
"We know that industry growth will largely be led by next-generation technologies and services.
"We can therefore expect to see huge incremental growth in areas such as digital, cloud, data, engineering, cybersecurity.
