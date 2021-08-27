Huawei to help Pakistani gov't develop world's largest riverfront smart city

Chinese tech giant Huawei and Pakistan's eastern Punjab province's urban development project Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the world's largest riverfront safe and smart city, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the MoU, both sides will join hands to revive the dying Ravi River into a safe and smart green city with all the latest safe and smart city technologies. The memorandum reaffirms an existing one-year healthy relationship between both entities, a handout shared by Huawei Pakistan said on Thursday.

Briefing about the project, the handout said that the parties will work together on the key projects known as smart forests and others under RUDA which will act as a developer and Huawei will be the lead technology partner.

"The Parties will cooperate on smart forests development across design and construction execution phases by latest technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, big data, AI, data center network, storage and servers, data center facility, intelligent security surveillance system, solar energy, etc," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the country's first smart forest covering 1,214 hectares of land to be developed by RUDA with technical assistance from Huawei.

Khan said that 10 million trees will be planted in the forest, adding that the growth of every plant would be monitored in collaboration with Huawei that will install sensors inside the forest to alert if anyone cuts trees.

He also appreciated RUDA and Huawei's support to build a new safe and smart river forest city and said that he is looking forward to bringing the initiative all over the country.