Sudan says five security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group

Five Sudanese security officers were killed in a clash during a raid on an ISIS-linked group on Tuesday, a statement by the general intelligence service said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Security forces arrested “11 foreign terrorists from different nationalities” in the raid, the statement added.

Sudan is led by a civilian-military administration under an August 2019 power-sharing deal signed after president Omar al-Bashir’s ouster by the military in April that year following mass protests against his iron-fisted rule.