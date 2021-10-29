India peace-loving country but always ready to face challenges: Rajnath Singh

Starting any conflict is against the values of a peace-loving India but it is always prepared to face any challenge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The Defence Minister made the assertion during his visit to the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Panchkula, where he also inaugurated the augmented environment test facility.

"Friends, you know that India has always been a peace-loving nation and (it remains so) even today. It is against our values to start any kind of conflict from our side," Mr Singh said in his address.

"But at the same time, it is also equally right that if the need arises, our country is fully prepared to face any challenge," he added.

He said he had the opportunity to address the top defence leadership of the country at the Army Commanders' Conference on Wednesday.

"There was a discussion on how the times are changing very fast. This change can be clearly seen in the mutual relations, trade, economy, political and security affairs between countries around the world.

"The increase in scientific capabilities and new inventions have also made a big impact on the security," said Mr Singh, emphasising on the need to be ready to deal with any situation.

Recalling former President and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, Mr Singh said he used to say, "There is no place for fear in this world. Only one power respects another."

He said, "We also want to make India a strong India which can look into the eyes of the greatest power."