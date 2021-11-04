China, Russia will continue to work on settlement of Iranian nuclear problem - ministry

China intends to promote negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal through joint efforts with Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

China and Russia are ready to continue strategic interaction and will jointly promote the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear problem, according to the commentary on a telephone conversation between the two countries' deputy foreign ministers, Ma Zhaoxu and Sergey Ryabkov, which took place on November 3.

It specified that the Chinese and Russian diplomats during the conversation reached a consensus on a wide range of issues. It emphasizes that the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) must be carried out taking into account the interests of each of the parties concerned, on the basis of mutual respect.