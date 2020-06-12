49 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Forty-nine more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Forty-nine coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 3,187.

The center once again warned against indulging in self-treatment and recommended to call a doctor in case of symptoms of acute respiratory diseases.

To date, 502,436 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 261,150 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,532 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.