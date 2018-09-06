PKK militants use Armenia’s territory to infiltrate Turkey - media

6 September 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

After the Turkish Air Force strengthened security of the country’s border with northern Iraq, terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) are infiltrating Turkey through the territory of Armenia, the Turkish media reported Sept. 6.

In recent months, raids against the PKK members have been conducted in the north-eastern provinces of Turkey, and during the interrogations the detainees said that they penetrated Turkey through Armenia’s territory.

It is also reported that according to their testimony, there are camps in Armenia for the training of PKK terrorists.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK terrorist group, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Two Turkish companies receive license for oil and gas exploration
Oil&Gas 11:02
Turkey names place for construction of country's 3rd nuclear power plant
Oil&Gas 10:32
Putin to hold bilateral talks with Erdogan, Rouhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Politics 10:23
Review of non-oil exports: Azerbaijan significantly increases cotton yarn sales
Economy news 09:27
Factory on fire in Istanbul
Turkey 09:22
Belarus, Turkey expect to use national currencies in trade
Turkey 5 September 18:39
Latest
Turkmenistan and Belarus study prospects of co-op regarding satellite broadcasting
ICT 11:51
Tajikistan, China discuss security on Afghanistan border
Tajikistan 11:43
International forum on electric power industry opens in Ashgabat
Oil&Gas 11:38
Second platform of South Pars phase 14 installed
Business 11:20
Two Turkish companies receive license for oil and gas exploration
Oil&Gas 11:02
Baku to become center of search for spirituality through art, poetry at Nasimi Festival
Society 10:58
Georgia ready to start free trade talks with Japan
Georgia 10:50
Turkey names place for construction of country's 3rd nuclear power plant
Oil&Gas 10:32
New power plant commissioned in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region
Oil&Gas 10:30