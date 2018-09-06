Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Kabul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sept. 6.

Turkey condoles with the families and friends of the victims of the bloody terrorist attack in Kabul and with all people of Afghanistan, the message says.

Two explosions thundered in the west of Kabul, which killed 25 people and injured 95 people.

The first explosion occurred Sept. 5 during the competition at the martial arts club in the sixth police quarter in western Kabul. The explosive device was detonated by a suicide bomber. The second explosion thundered not far from the scene of the first explosion.

It was also reported that the terrorist group "Islamic state" has claimed responsibility for both explosions.

