Turkish president meets with Iran's Khamenei after Tehran summit

8 September 2018 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran after the trilateral summit with Russia about Syria, Daily Sabah reported citing Khamenei's official website.

The summit focused on a looming military operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, with Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani discussing joint efforts as part of the Astana process and political efforts for finding a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict.

The first tripartite summit was held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Nov. 22 to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.

The second trilateral meeting was hosted by Erdogan in April in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The next round of Syria talks between the three countries' leaders will be held in Russia.

