Turkey says 2 PKK ammunition depots destroyed

14 September 2018 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, two ammunition depots of the terrorists were destroyed in Turkey’s Tunceli Province, the Turkish General Staff said in a message Sept. 14.

Turkish Armed Forces are carrying out operations in Tunceli to eliminate the PKK terrorists.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

