Turkish General Staff: 54 PKK terrorists eliminated

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, 54 PKK terrorists were eliminated in Turkey Sept. 7-13, the Turkish General Staff said in a message Sept. 14.

The operations were conducted in Turkey’s Sirnak, Siirt, Mardin and Diyarbakir provinces to eliminate the terrorists, according to the message.

A great number of firearms was also confiscated as part of the operations, the message said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

