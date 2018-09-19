More PKK terrorists eliminated in northern Iraq

19 September 2018 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, another eight PKK terrorists have been eliminated in northern Iraq, Turkish General Staff said in a message on Sept. 19.

The terrorists were eliminated in the northern Iraqi district of Gara.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Turkish territory.

On Sept. 18, the Turkish General Staff said that eight PKK terrorists were eliminated in the northern Iraqi district of Al-Zab.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

