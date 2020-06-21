Kazakh citizens buy less real estate in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Citizens of Kazakhstan purchased 262 real estate properties in Turkey from January through May 2020, which is six real estate properties fewer compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster.

Citizens of Kazakhstan purchased 15 real estate properties in Turkey in May 2020, which is 56 real estate properties fewer compared to May 2019.

In May 2020, 50,936 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 44.6 percent less compared to May 2019.

Some 860 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey in May 2020, which is by 78.1 percent less compared to May 2019.

Citizens of Kazakhstan purchased 776 real estate properties in Turkey in 2019, which is 234 real estate properties more compared to 2018.

