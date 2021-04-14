Turkey's COVID-19 cases hit new peak at 59,000

Over 59,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Turkey on Tuesday, marking the highest single-day figure in the country since the pandemic started last year, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A total of 59,187 cases, including 2,723 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to the Health Ministry data.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 3.96 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 34,455 with 273 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 52,104 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.42 million.

More than 42.19 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 306,563 more done since Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has risen to 2,951, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.