Qatari Sheikh Tamim in Türkiye to enhance bilateral ties

Türkiye Materials 14 October 2022 01:39 (UTC +04:00)
The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is paying an official visit to Türkiye upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a statement by the presidency said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the statement, the Qatari leader will be in the country on Oct. 13-14 to attend the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Strategic Committee in Istanbul, with the participation of relevant ministers. The meeting will touch upon further enhancing the already-strong ties between the two countries.

Erdogan and Al Thani will also discuss ongoing regional and global developments, the statement added.

