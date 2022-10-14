Qatari Sheikh Tamim in Türkiye to enhance bilateral ties

The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is paying an official visit to Türkiye upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a statement by the presidency said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the statement, the Qatari leader will be in the country on Oct. 13-14 to attend the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Joint Strategic Committee in Istanbul, with the participation of relevant ministers. The meeting will touch upon further enhancing the already-strong ties between the two countries.

Erdogan and Al Thani will also discuss ongoing regional and global developments, the statement added.