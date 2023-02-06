President Erdogan announces latest death toll from Türkiye earthquake (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 14:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A total of 912 people died, following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

According to him, 5,385 people got injured in the quake, and 2470 people were rescued from the rubble.

"Following the latest data, the 7.7-magnitude quake’s epicenter was located in the central part of Kahramanmaras and was felt over a wide area. The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of seven kilometers, caused destruction in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras. We have directed efforts toward search and rescue operations, involving 9,000 people. This figure is expected to rise. The work to locate and rescue our citizens from the rubble continues without interruption," President Erdogan added.

Earlier, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that the earthquake occurred in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. As a result, strong tremors were also felt in Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Mersin, Trabzon, and Sanliurfa.