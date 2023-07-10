Türkiye agrees to submit protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO for ratification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Türkiye has agreed to submit the protocol on the admission of Sweden to NATO for ratification as soon as possible, Trend reports.

"President Erdogan has agreed to submit the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO for ratification in parliament as soon as possible," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on his Twitter page.

Stoltenberg promised that NATO, in turn, would create a special mechanism and post of a special envoy to combat terrorism.

"Sweden, as a member of the EU, has promised to intensify the process of Türkiye's accession to the EU, help modernize the customs union between Türkiye and the EU and intensify negotiations on a visa-free regime," Stoltenberg said.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland established a mechanism when the Nordic states pledged to support Türkiye’s fight against terrorism and agreed to address Ankara’s pending deportation or extradition requests for “terror” suspects. The mechanism is the venue to assess the progress made in meeting Türkiye’s concerns.