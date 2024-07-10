Türkiye intends to create security zone along borders with Iraq and Syria - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Türkiye intends to create a security zone along the borders with Iraq and Syria, said Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the ministry.

"Turkey is determined to create a security zone 30-40 kilometers deep along the borders with Iraq and Syria, completely clearing this region of terrorists," the minister said in an interview with Politico magazine.

Guler assured that the anti-terrorist operations of the Turkish armed forces will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

The minister also stressed that Ankara categorically rejects statements about Türkiye's unreliability as a NATO member. "This is absolutely false. It is impossible for 32 allies to have the same views on every issue. Some countries are trying to form such views," Guler said.