2 dead, 19 injured in shooting at Kentucky high school

Two students have been killed and 19 others injured following a deadly shooting at a high school in the US state of Kentucky, authorities have said, Press TV reported.

The shooting took place on Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, northwest of Nashville.

A 15-year-old was arrested at the scene, after a gunman opened fire just after 8:00 am local time.

A girl aged 15 died at the scene, while a second student, a male also aged 15, died in hospital from his injuries.

According to witnesses at the scene, terrifies teens shouted "someone's shooting, someone's shooting.”

Investigators have confirmed that 14 people suffered gunshot wounds, and a further five were injured in the attack.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that one person was killed and several casualties were reported.

"Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us," he tweeted.

Kentucky state police said the scene had been "secured."

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities," Bevin said in a statement. "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County."

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said that a suspect is in custody.

The wounded are being treated at a nearby hospital. Additional details were not immediately available.

