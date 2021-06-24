Trump-appointed U.S. border patrol chief to step down

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, is stepping down, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Scott said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had received a directed reassignment letter, which provides recipients the option to relocate, resign or retire, and shared he would remain in his current position for about 60 days.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz is expected to succeed Scott on an acting basis, said media reports, citing sources within the White House.

Scott, who began his career with U.S. Border Patrol in 1992, assumed the post as chief in February 2020.

As U.S. Border Patrol chief, Scott is in charge of U.S. law enforcement who apprehend and process migrants crossing illegally between ports of entry on the U.S. border.

The U.S.-Mexico border is experiencing a 20-year high in border crossings.