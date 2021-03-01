Azerbaijan SME Dev't Agency expands access of businesses to financial market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), jointly with the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) and other financial organizations has created a platform to simplify and coordinate the access of SMEs to financial tools and mechanisms, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani SME Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a briefing on the Agency’s 2020 activities.

Mammadov noted that discussions are regularly held within this platform.

According to the chairman, 29 entrepreneurs and 451 managers took advantage of the German-Azerbaijani training program for managers in the business community of Azerbaijan in 2020.

“In 2020, the agency supported the attraction of investments to the districts of the country. Support was provided for the activities of a tobacco enterprise in the Sinjan village of the Oghuz district on the basis of foreign investments, as well as the creation of a new tourist complex in Astara, the launch of the production of lavender tea by entrepreneurs from the Lankaran and Gabala districts,” Mammadov said.